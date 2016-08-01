CAIRO Aug 1 Egyptians will "very soon" be able
to purchase U.S. dollars at a unified rate, state television
quoted President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as saying on Monday.
"The next few days will see a lot of good news for the
Egyptian people," Sisi told youth participating in a leadership
programme.
The comments come almost a week after Egypt's government
announced it was in talks with the International Monetary Fund
over a $12 billion loan programme. The gap between the official
and black market exchange rates has narrowed since the loan was
announced.
