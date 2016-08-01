CAIRO Aug 1 Egyptians will "very soon" be able to purchase U.S. dollars at a unified rate, state television quoted President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as saying on Monday.

"The next few days will see a lot of good news for the Egyptian people," Sisi told youth participating in a leadership programme.

The comments come almost a week after Egypt's government announced it was in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a $12 billion loan programme. The gap between the official and black market exchange rates has narrowed since the loan was announced. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)