* Dried up black market deprives many businesses of dollars
* Currency shortages contribute to dive in output
* More tourists, less energy spending needed to fix crisis
By Eric Knecht
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt has become the victim of its
own success in clamping down on the black market for foreign
currency.
A central bank decision to limit deposits of dollars made
into bank accounts has created winners and losers within a
country which suffers from a fundamental shortage of foreign
currency following four years of political upheaval.
The winner is the central bank itself, which capped hard
currency bank deposits in February at $10,000 a day, up to a
maximum of $50,000 a month.
Since then it has largely succeeded in drying up the black
market by depriving those who exchange large amounts of dollars
outside official channels of a place to keep their funds.
The loser is the army of small and medium-sized
manufacturers outside the priority areas of food and energy, who
have been starved of dollars they need to import raw materials
and machinery. This has contributed to a dive in output from a
sector which the government itself says is vital for achieving
long-term economic growth.
One businessmen to suffer is wood importer Abdel Khalek
Mohamed, who has long been unable to get dollars from the
official banking system. Now he doesn't have free access either
to the black market, where he used to buy foreign currency. "I'm
only importing about 50 percent of my needs," said Mohamed.
Dollar shortages are crippling many businesses in Mohamed's
hometown of Damietta, a furniture manufacturing centre near the
Mediterranean coast. Some furniture shops there have already
closed down.
February's move stabilised the Egyptian pound after a
sharp drop, and central bank governor Hisham Ramez proclaimed
then that the black market "will end soon".
The central bank let the pound weaken again in July
but has yet to eliminate the gap between the
official and unofficial markets. On Tuesday it sold dollars to
banks at a cut-off rate of 7.7301 pounds per dollar, whereas at
exchange offices, the rate was around 8.05.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has promised to rebuild an
economy shattered by instability since an uprising toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. The International Monetary Fund
has praised structural and monetary reforms.
However, the currency campaign designed to boost foreign
investment and generate growth gets mixed reviews from
economists due to the heavy price paid by some.
"You did achieve stability in the exchange rate but you've
created shortages and bottlenecks - and definitely over time if
it continues, this is going to be harmful to Egypt," said Ahmed
Kamaly, an economist at the American University in Cairo.
Under Sisi, a number of state economic initiatives have run
into trouble [ID:nL5N10F335} and some experts believe that the
anti-black market policy cannot last.
"It's not sustainable. The central bank has so far
prioritised combating the black market. It is a temporary pain
to cure a long-term illness," said CI Capital head economist
Hany Farahat.
Before the 2011 uprising, the economy grew about 7 percent
annually for several years. The rate reached 3.0 percent in the
quarter ending this March, compared with 2.5 percent in the same
period a year earlier, official figures showed. The 2015/2016
budget projects growth of 5 percent.
NO DOLLARS
Although the spread between the official and black market
rates has widened in recent weeks, currency traders say dollar
liquidity outside the banking system remains low.
Caught between the formal banking system - which prioritises
hard currency for imports of strategic items such as food and
energy - and the depleted black market, are all the businesses
struggling to import, slowing the country's growth.
Manufacturing output contracted almost 30 percent in June
compared with the same period last year.
"Egypt has all the ingredients in place to build itself as a
manufacturing hub, but it seems in the near term or at present
that things aren't going in its favour with currency
restrictions," said economist Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics.
Economists say there is simply not enough foreign currency
flowing into Egypt. This is unlikely to change while tourism -
a pillar of the economy hit by attacks staged by Islamist
militants - remains weak and Egypt pays $700 million to $1
billion per month for energy imports.
"The problem won't be resolved until you fix the energy
deficit," said Allen Sandeep, head of research at NAEEM
Brokerage.
Egypt paid $600 million in arrears to foreign oil companies
in August but still owes them $2.9 billion, the petroleum
minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
BUSINESSES IMPROVISE
Another businessman to suffer is book printer Sami Khangy.
"There is no paper in Egypt anymore," said Khangy over the roar
of his German-made Heidelberg printing presses, which once
churned out 15 million books a year.
Stocks of imported paper have fallen so low that school
books may be delayed this fall, says Khangy. "I don't know how
to get paper from abroad at all nowadays," he said.
Most businesses are forced to improvise. Tyre importer
Mohamed Baraka said that to get around the dollar deposit limits
he has opened up multiple accounts, and uses a shell company to
deposit more.
Others rely on exchange bureaux with branches in Gulf Arab
countries to provide foreign currency to their suppliers abroad.
Some delay payments to suppliers; contracts are cancelled.
"It's created a lack of credibility between me and the
companies I do business with," said Ahmed Shiha, head of the
importers' division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce.
"We're trying to make them understand that it's not us, it's
a decision imposed on us and the economic conditions of the
country that led to this."
(Editing by Michael Georgy and David Stamp)