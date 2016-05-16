CAIRO May 16 National Bank of Egypt, the
country's largest state bank, sold 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds
($169 million) worth of special certificates that were launched
in March to attract foreign currency into the banking system,
its deputy chairman said.
NBE was one of three state banks to launch the certificates
on March 14, the day Egypt's central bank devalued the pound by
almost 14 percent, in an effort to stamp out speculation against
the local currency.
The certificates were denominated in Egyptian pounds and
offered a 15 percent return. They were available for two months
only and were withdrawn on Monday.
"The most prominent currencies sold to the bank were the
U.S. dollar, the euro, the Saudi riyal and the UAE dirham," NBE
Deputy Chairman Yehia Aboul Fotouh told Reuters.
It was not clear how much foreign currency Banque Misr and
Banque du Caire, the second and third-largest state-owned banks,
collected from the certificates, but the operation did not
appear to have significantly eased the dollar shortage in the
banking system.
Egypt has faced a dollar shortage since the 2011 uprising
that ended the 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak put off tourists
and foreign investors, the two main sources of hard currency the
country needs to buy imports of essential including gasoline,
wheat and consumer goods.
The devaluation initially brought the official pound rate
closer to its market value. But the currency has since weakened
again on the black market to levels around 11 to the dollar. The
central bank has held the official rate steady at about 8.78.
The differential between the official and black market rates
has discouraged Egyptians from channelling hard currency through
the banking system, exacerbating the dollar shortage and
boosting the black market.
Foreign reserves stood at $17.011 billion at the end of
April in comparison to $36 billion before the uprising.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)