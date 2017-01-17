CAIRO Jan 17 Egypt will fix its customs dollar
exchange rate and adjust it on a monthly basis to help importers
better cope with pricing of their products after the central
bank floated its currency in November.
The Finance Ministry fixed the customs exchange rate at 18.5
pounds per dollar until the end of February and said it will
review the rate each month, state news agency MENA reported late
on Monday.
But importers seemed unimpressed with the move, saying on
Tuesday the new fixed price, which is close to the dollar price
at the banks, falls short of their expectations.
"They are taking the average rate at the banks and the
dollar may weaken during that month. We were expecting the rate
to be at 10 pounds per dollar," said Ahmed Shiha, head of the
importers division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce.
Egypt abandoned its peg of 8.8 Egyptian pounds to the U.S.
dollar on Nov. 3, floating the currency in a bold move that has
since seen it roughly halve in value. The move helped it secure
a $12-billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund.
Hany Farahat, an economist at CI Capital, said: "This does
not contradict the flotation of the pound. It just helps
importers have some kind of visibility on the rate of the dollar
they should use in their pricing.
"The fact that it is going to be changed every month based
on a monthly average maintains the flexibility element. I don't
see it in opposition of the flotation mechanism."
Thousands of importers have been caught out by the float,
facing ballooning dollar debts after they had opened dollar
credit-lines with banks.
They also face difficulty in pricing their imported goods in
Egyptian pounds and have called for the government to fix its
customs dollar exchange rate to provide more clarity.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Janet Lawrence)