Egypt attracted $9.8 bln foreign investment in debt instruments in 2016-2017

CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Egypt attracted $9.8 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in the 2016-2017 fiscal year compared to $1.1 billion the previous year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak said on Sunday.

Appetite for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive the economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Lisa Barrington)