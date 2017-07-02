FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt attracted $9.8 bln foreign investment in debt instruments in 2016-2017
July 2, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

Egypt attracted $9.8 bln foreign investment in debt instruments in 2016-2017

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Egypt attracted $9.8 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in the 2016-2017 fiscal year compared to $1.1 billion the previous year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak said on Sunday.

Appetite for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive the economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Lisa Barrington)

