CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt is targeting a budget deficit of 8.5 to 9.5 percent of GDP for the 2017-18 fiscal year, down from a 12.2 percent deficit for 2015-16, the finance ministry said in a draft budget released on Sunday.

Egypt on Friday secured a three-year $12 billion IMF lending programme aimed at reducing its budget deficit and re-launching economic growth.

Egypt's financial year starts in July. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)