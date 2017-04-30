CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs
exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below
the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy
Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.
Egypt's inflation rate has soared since it floated its
currency last November, with annual urban consumer price
inflation hitting 30.9 percent in March - its highest level in
more than three decades.
The exchange rate in Egyptian banks is around 18.9 pounds
per dollar.
The central bank ditched its foreign exchange peg at 8.8
pounds per dollar in early November, and to help stabilise the
newly-floated currency, it raised interest rates by 300 basis
points.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writng by Amina Ismail, editing by
David Evans)