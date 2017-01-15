CAIRO Jan 15 Egypt's finance minister said on Sunday that a small portion of the planned Eurobond issuance may include a 30-year tenor.

Egypt is targeting a Eurobond issuance of $2-$2.5 billion as it begins an international roadshow this week, with the majority to be issued with five and ten year tenors. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)