(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt plans to issue its $2.5-3
billion Eurobond by mid-January and will seek to issue another
international bond of a similar value in the second half of
2017, state news agency MENA quoted Finance Minister Amr El
Garhy as saying on Monday.
Egypt had planned to begin a road show for its initial
Eurobond issuance in November but later said this may be delayed
by some weeks due to market volatility.
The country of over 90 million has been seeking a variety of
funding sources, from development loans to foreign grants and
aid, to plug its financing needs as it struggles with an acute
dollar shortage that has hampered its ability to import.
The central bank abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to
the U.S. dollar on Nov.3 and raised interest rates by 3 percent
in a move it hopes will unlock currency inflows and bring back
foreign investors who were driven away after a 2011 uprising.
Yields on Egyptian treasuries jumped significantly in
auctions following the flotation of the pound and the surprise
rate hike but later dropped as demand for government debt rose.
Garhi, who was speaking at a financial conference in Cairo,
said foreign investment in Egyptian treasury bills and bonds
reached around $500 million in the two weeks following the
float, MENA reported.
Earlier this month Egypt secured a $12 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund on conditions that it continue to
press on with painful economic reforms, including imposing a
value-added tax, cutting electricity subsidies and raising fuel
costs.
The reforms, which had already contributed to a rise in
Egypt's core inflation, are expected to raise inflation further
but Garhi said he expects inflationary pressures to ease in the
second half of 2017.
Core inflation jumped to 15.72 percent in October from 13.93
percent a month earlier, although annual urban consumer
inflation eased for a second consecutive month after hitting an
eight-year high in August.
Garhi told the conference he expects inflation to ease to
around 10 percent in the second half of 2017 following the
reforms the government has made with regard to adopting a more
flexible exchange rate for the dollar.
