CAIRO Feb 1 An inflow of $9 billion into
Egyptian banks since the country's central bank floated its
currency shows confidence in the economy is returning, but
bankers and economists say investors need reassurance to attract
higher volumes.
The central bank raised interest rates by 3 percent and
abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds per dollar on Nov. 3,
causing the pound to halve in value. It hoped to unlock foreign
currency inflows and end a black market for dollars that had
sucked away foreign currency from the banking system.
"This surpassed my expectations, but I think the flows might
normalize going forward, because there usually is a very
positive trend in the few weeks following the flotation and then
it naturally slows down," said Hany Farahat, senior economist at
CI Capital.
"Investors are still not 100 percent certain or assured that
we passed this challenge. When investors pour money into Egypt
today they do consider the risk that it might be stuck and they
can't get it out," he said.
Egypt's currency peg and a decline in foreign investment and
tourism after a 2011 uprising drained the central bank's foreign
reserves, forcing it to ration dollars and impose capital
controls before the flotation.
Some of their controls have since been loosened, but it
still has a cap on deposits for importers of non-essential goods
and a cap on outgoing wire transfers.
Banks have been giving priority to importers of essential
goods, followed by other importers and companies seeking to
repatriate profits. But many say that they still don't have
enough hard currency to cover all their clients' demands.
"In three months, the central bank used to sell around $1.5
billion, and now banks have got $9 billion without the central
bank touching its reserves. This is very good news. We feel the
difference but still demand is higher than supply," one banker
said.
"The problem is now with the backlog, estimated between $7
billion to $9 billion. How will that be addressed? There is
constantly new requests for dollars that keep piling up on a
daily basis and need to be addressed," he said.
Foreign currency flows have also been boosted after Egypt
signed a $12 billion, three-year loan programme with the
International Monetary Fund. The programme calls for aggressive
economic reforms, including energy price increases and the
introduction of a value-added tax.
Bankers are now sold 10 times the amount of foreign currency
that they got from clients before the flotation and the IMF deal
was signed in November.
Foreign investment in Egyptian treasuries more than
quadrupled to around $500 million by the end of December, drawn
by high yields. They remain far below the pre-2011 level of near
$11 billion.
"I think we are talking about at least $7 billion by the end
of this year if the issue of money transfer is behind us. But if
nothing happens on that front, then I think progress will be
much lower," Farahat said.
Egypt's Finance Minister said last month that he expected
foreign investment in Egyptian treasuries to reach $10 billion
to $11 billion in about one year.
The central bank's foreign reserves rose to $24 billion in
December compared with $19 billion in October, before the
central bank floated its currency. They are expected to rise
further after a $4 billion Eurobond was issued last week.
The Eurobond sale raised twice as much as it initially
targeted and at lower yields than expected.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Larry King)