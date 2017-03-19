CAIRO, March 19 Egyptian Planning Minister Hala
al-Saeed said on Sunday the growth rate for the second quarter
of the 2016-17 fiscal year had slowed to 3.8 percent from 4
percent during the same period last year, state news agency MENA
reported.
Egypt's budget deficit during the first half of the 2016-17
fiscal year, which ends in June 2017, was 5.4 percent of gross
domestic product, down from 6.4 percent in the same period last
year, Saeed told a news conference.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)