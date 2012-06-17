ABU DHABI, June 17 Egypt's economic growth will
slow to under 2 per cent this year from 2.5 per cent last year
because of political turmoil, the country's central bank
governor said on Sunday.
"We have a revolution," Farouk el-Okdah told Reuters when
asked why growth would slow. He did not elaborate.
Okdah was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of
officials from the Arab Monetary Fund and central banks in the
region.
In April, the International Monetary Fund forecast Egypt's
gross domestic product growth would slow to 1.5 percent in 2012
from the 1.8 percent which it estimated for 2011. Political
uncertainty since the ouster of President Hosni Mubarak in
February 2011 has stifled investment and hurt trade.