CAIRO May 16 Egypt will make a debt payment of $750 million to international oil companies on June 1, Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday.

Egypt has outstanding dues of about $3.5 billion to international oil and gas companies.

Amer said separately that Egypt has received $8 billion in investment from 150 global investment funds over the past six months. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)