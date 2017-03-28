(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Sunday)
CAIRO, March 28 Egypt's proposed budget for the
2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1 projects government
spending at 1.2 trillion Egyptian pounds ($65.90 billion), Prime
Minister Sherif Ismail said on Tuesday.
Ismail told reporters that the targeted gross domestic
product (GDP) in the budget is 4.1 trillion pounds.
The government is yet to approve the budget, which has been
drafted by the Finance Ministry. After approval, the budget must
then be voted on by parliament before President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi can sign it into law.
($1 = 18.2100 Egyptian pounds)
