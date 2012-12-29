CAIRO Dec 29 Egypt's economy, buffeted by political and economic strife, grew by an annual 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2012, President Mohamed Mursi said in a televised speech on Saturday.

The uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February 2011 chased away tourists and investors, slowing growth.

In the year to end-June, gross domestic product grew by 2.2 percent, up from 1.8 percent in the 2010/11 financial year, according to statistics published by the Finance Ministry.