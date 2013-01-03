* Pound's fall accelerates this week
* Egypt reserves proportionately half those of its peer
Turkey
* Higher inflation could cause much more instability -
analyst
* IMF mission will visit Egypt this month
By Patrick Werr and Sujata Rao
CAIRO/LONDON, Jan 3 Egypt dipped deeper into its
rapidly shrinking currency reserves on Thursday, fighting to
slow a sliding pound which is likely to push up inflation and
risks reigniting popular unrest.
Economists warned that the central bank had little room left
for manoeuvre with its readily available foreign currency
reserves enough to cover just over two months of Egypt's import
bill, well below levels in many of its emerging market peers.
The pound slid further on Thursday at the central bank's
fourth auction of foreign currency, with $74.9 million sold to
banks at a cut-off price of 6.386 pounds, weaker than
Wednesday's 6.351 to the dollar.
Egypt's currency has lost about 10 percent against the
dollar since the start of 2011, just before the Arab Spring
unrest spread to the country. But about a third of that has come
this week alone, since the central bank began auctioning $75
million a day out of its reserves on Sunday.
"The pound is extremely vulnerable," said Raza Agha, chief
economist for the Middle East and Africa at VTB Capital.
"This auction system they should have done months ago to
stem the decline in reserves rather than using them to defend an
arbitrary level of the pound, which has gotten them to where
they are now."
Egypt's once-booming economy was thrust into turmoil after
the 2011 revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak but weeks of
renewed political unrest at the end of last year dealt it
another heavy blow.
Egyptians began the new year in an atmosphere of growing
anxiety, with few expecting any quick solutions as political
infighting continues before a parliamentary election expected to
get underway within two months.
With the crisis deepening and the pound hitting fresh record
lows every day, economists believe more financial mess could be
in store for the Arab world's most populous nation.
"This is the worst possible way of managing the devaluation,
squandering $300 million a week to slow the decline," said one
economist based outside of Egypt, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Protracted political wrangling is bad news for President
Mohamed Mursi who desperately needs consensus in order to
introduce unpopular austerity measures, vital to securing a $4.8
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
To conserve reserves and restore confidence, Egypt has
imposed new rules involving daily foreign currency auctions and
has promised that the situation would soon stabilise.
FACTORING IN A FALL
Businesses say they are factoring in an even bigger decline
in the pound's value and inevitable steep price rises in country
which imports most of its food.
Unnerved by the events, Egyptians have rushed to buy dollars
for fear of a messy devaluation, and banks have been forced to
impose limits on dollar withdrawals to prevent a run on
deposits.
The central bank alarmed Egyptians further when it announced
last weekend its foreign reserves had fallen to what it said was
a critical level, at around $15 billion as of late November.
December figures are due out in the coming days.
This equates to about three months' worth of imports.
However, one Cairo-based analyst said that if the gold bullion
portion of reserves were subtracted, end-November reserves
coverage were equivalent to 2.1 months of imports.
By contrast, Turkey holds reserves equal to about six months
of imports, or five months when gold reserves are stripped out.
Whereas currency reserves can be used rapidly to fund
imports, gold first has to be sold to raise cash and dumping
large amounts on the bullion market can be disruptive.
POLITICAL TROUBLE
Egypt's economy came under intense pressure in November when
Mursi moved to grant himself additional powers and fast-track a
new, contentious constitution, prompting a political crisis and
a wave of sometimes violent protests.
Echoing this anxiety, the cost of insuring Egyptian debt
against default has soared. Data from Markit showed Egypt's
5-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped 27 basis points on
Wednesday to 4-1/2 month highs from the previous close to 515
bps.
Adding to the uncertainty, it remains unclear when talks
with the IMF - originally expected in January - would resume.
The IMF said on Wednesday no date had been set for the
resumption but a day later an Egyptian government spokesman told
Reuters that an IMF delegation would visit Cairo this month.
"January is a pretty critical month," said Richard Fox, head
Of Middle East and Africa sovereigns at Fitch Ratings. " The
important thing now is to build confidence to prevent capital
flight and dollarization from gaining momentum. The ideal
situation would be an agreement with the IMF as soon as
possible."
VTB's Agha said however it would be hard for Egypt to invite
the IMF for talks before the election as continued instability
meant it had yet to build strong enough political consensus to
be able to sell the IMF programme to its people.
Egypt has already committed to a reform plan in line with
IMF recommendations but asked it to delay the loan agreement due
to the political crisis over the new constitution.
Importers are finding their purchasing power curtailed
because of the pound's declining value. Inflation is relatively
low - urban consumer inflation declined to 4.25 percent in the
12 months to November from an annual 6.7 percent in October -
giving limited leeway.
"Inflation will be an issue because in Egypt 25 percent of
the currency shock is translated to the prices," Jean Michel
Saliba, Middle East economist at Bank Of America/Merrill Lynch.
"But inflation is low at the moment so they can take a bit of
shock there."
Though the prices of state-subsidised basics will stay the
same, the cost of other imported goods is about to go up,
further stoking anger and resentment that is never far from the
surface and increasing the potential for unrest.
"This could cause much more political instability, but it's
hard to say how much it will take to push towards a new
uprising," Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political science at
Cairo University, said. "If there is no imagination for a
solution to get out of this political polarisation, I think the
government will face a deep economic crisis."