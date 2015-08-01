DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
CAIRO Aug 1 Egypt has turned more than 50 percent of initial agreements signed at an investor conference in Sharm El Sheikh in March into investment projects, the planning minister said on Saturday.
In an interview with Reuters, Ashraf al-Arabi also said Egypt would offer dollar-denominated bonds to the market "depending on need" and did not expect more grants from Arab Gulf states, only fuel aid. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.