CAIRO, July 17 Egypt's newly appointed finance
minister said on Wednesday that an IMF loan was only "part of
the solution" to the country's problems and the new transitional
government would have to draw up a plan that would start to fix
the troubled economy.
Egypt's previous government had been negotiating a $4.8
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help it get
the country's deteriorating finances under control, but had
baulked at taking unpopular austerity measures.
"We need time to read and study the issues and files on the
ground to come up with sound and well thought out decisions that
will pave the way and build the future for governments to come,"
Ahmed Galal said in a statement released by the ministry.
Galal was sworn in on Tuesday as part of an interim
government appointed after the army removed Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi from power on July 3.
It was important to manage public spending to bring the
growing public debt and budget deficit under control. "This is a
reason for rising prices and the wave of inflation, which
increases the burden on citizens," he said.
Egypt's budget deficit mushroomed in the first five months
of 2013 as government labour costs and interest expenses rose
while tax revenue remained weak. Some economists estimate the
deficit over the last 12 months was equivalent to 15 percent of
gross domestic product.
It was important to avoid undesirable deflationary policies
with their negative effects on the labor market, Galal said.
His main objectives would be, "fiscal discipline,
macroeconomic balance, stimulating the economy to create jobs
and achieve social justice, and efforts to have the fruits of
growth reach all segments of society, especialy those with low
incomes."
He had asked finance ministry officials to prepare proposals
and innovative solutions to increase state revenue, manage
spending and find new forms of financing to reduce the burden of
financing state debt, he said.