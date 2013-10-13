CAIRO Oct 13 Egypt's economy grew by 2.1 pct in the year to end-June, the state news agency MENA quoted Planning Minister Ashraf al-Arabi as saying on Sunday, down from the 2.2 percent reported in 2011/12.

The economy saw several years of 7 percent growth before the popular uprising that brought down Hosni Mubarak in February 2011, but since then has suffered from a collapse in tourism and foreign investment and an increase in domestic labour disputes.