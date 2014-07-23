* IMF-style subsidy cuts, tax hikes avoided popular backlash
* Medium-term plan expected by donor conference at year-end
* Cairo stock market rise reflects optimism, challenges
remain
By Stephen Kalin
CAIRO, July 23 Egypt's new president Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi has made a head start on tackling the country's
economic problems, managing to introduce long-awaited subsidy
reform without stirring popular unrest.
Sisi's government, formed in June, announced this month it
was raising prices of heavily subsidised energy products by up
to 78 percent and slapped new taxes on dividends, capital gains
and high-income earners.
The moves are the start of what is expected to be several
years of painful austerity for Egyptians as the state aims to
eliminate a crippling budget deficit estimated to reach 10
percent of GDP in the fiscal year that began on July 1.
To soften the blow to ordinary Egyptians, the government
also unveiled a patchwork of relief measures including free
transport in army buses and more heavily subsidised food
products. But while investors are impressed with Sisi's bold
start, efforts needed to transform the economy and public
finances have barely begun, they say.
With deeper reforms needed, rhetoric and ad hoc palliatives
alone may not be enough to contain discontent in a country where
public protests have removed two leaders in three years.
"Further subsidy cuts will be harder to digest for the
Egyptian population if they do not see at least some of these
'rewards' or if they feel these are distributed unevenly," said
Coline Schep, Middle East analyst at international consultancy
Control Risks.
She was referring to the government's pledge to spend the
savings from energy subsidy cuts on higher public sector wages,
education, healthcare and pensions.
Sisi, who as army chief orchestrated the ouster of Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi a year ago following mass protests, has
appealed to the public for shared sacrifice as the government
tries to revive an economy depleted by a slump in foreign
investment and tourism since the overthrow of President Hosni
Mubarak in 2011.
Food and energy subsidies typically eat up a quarter of
state spending and Schep said future subsidy cuts could trigger
"serious social unrest if they are not introduced gradually,
with warning, and with appropriate compensatory measures".
Since being elected in May Sisi has also imposed a
restrictive protest law, which has silenced all but the
staunchest opposition, mostly supporters of Mursi's banned
Muslim Brotherhood.
But analysts say too much austerity could push ordinary
Egyptians back onto the streets, which along with security
challenges from militants in the Sinai Peninsula and the border
with Libya, could derail the economic reform programme.
NECESSARY MEASURES
Investors note that Egypt was a financial basketcase a year
ago. Sisi has at least put the country on the long road to
recovery and, in a sign of investor optimism, Cairo's blue-chip
share index has risen 8 percent since early June. But
he needs to outline a medium-term recovery plan.
Egypt "was absolutely insolvent. The debt was unsustainable,
the deficits were unfinanceable and reserves were gone," said
Bryan Carter, lead portfolio manager for emerging debt at
Acadian Asset Management in Boston.
"We're patient for them to address the crisis moment and
look forward to an articulation of medium-term goals when they
have time to focus on that."
Sisi has not publicised a medium-term plan or even revealed
who his economic advisors are, leaving observers to speculate
how he intends to fix state finances and attract back business.
He has not indicated whether he would favour a return to
loan talks with the International Monetary Fund, which collapsed
last year under Mursi, who was unwilling to introduce unpopular
subsidy and tax reforms.
Christopher Jarvis, the IMF's mission chief for Egypt said
the new government's moves towards fiscal consolidation were "a
home-grown plan and an important step forward." Rating agencies
may revise their outlooks upwards.
However, an IMF loan is still widely seen as a necessary
seal of approval to secure a rebound in foreign investment,
which has slumped from $8 billion a year before Mubarak was
toppled. Ongoing Gulf aid can be used to bridge interim funding
gaps.
At home, the response to the austerity measures has been
surprisingly muted. Cairo taxi drivers lament their shrunken
profit margins and minibus riders grumble about higher fares,
some cursing Sisi for what they see as a betrayal. But organised
opposition has been virtually non-existent.
Sisi has taken to regularly speaking in simple Arabic
familiar to poor Egyptians to explain the need for austerity.
"Sisi is no Mubarak," said Acadian's Carter,
referring to the veteran ruler who was considered out of touch
with the general public.
But Sisi has also moved to squash opposition to his policies
from all corners - Islamist or secular.
Businessmen, even if feeling pinched by a government
desperate for revenue, have also stayed mostly quiet.
"You cannot threaten (Sisi). If you tell him, 'If you don't
give me, I'll leave,' he'll tell you to leave immediately," said
Hany Tawfik, chairman of the Egyptian Private Equity
Association.
DONORS' CONFERENCE
The second half of the year brings two key milestones.
Parliamentary elections could solidify Sisi's political
authority. He has said they are a prerequisite for any IMF deal.
An international conference for donors and investors around
the end of the year will be a litmus test for the economy in
terms of who attends and how much they invest.
The investment minister said Egypt would announce an
investment plan around August, probably a list of large
infrastructure projects that could help address unemployment,
officially running at 13 percent but in reality much higher.
Despite the optimism, significant economic challenges
remain. Fuel subsidies may need to be cut by up to 25 percent
annually over the next four years and the government is also
looking at a value-added tax.
Subsidy cuts are expected to push inflation into double
digits. And even with fiscal reforms, the budget deficit will
remain high for years, with a growing debt-to-GDP ratio that
reached 89.2 percent in the fiscal year to June 2013. It is
still unclear how the savings will be redirected.
Balance of payments have been stabilised by at least $12
billion in Gulf aid in the past year, but are still well below
pre-2011 levels, an ongoing concern for investors.
