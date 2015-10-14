* $3 billion loan latest effort to ease foreign currency shortage

* Government looking to cut deficit by 1.5 percent per year

* Currency shortages have pushed down import/export activity (Adds government statement, rewrites throughout)

CAIRO, Oct 14 Egypt is negotiating a $3 billion loan from the World Bank to help ease the country's foreign currency shortage, the government said on Wednesday.

Egypt has been implementing a series of measures to overcome a foreign currency shortage that has crippled import activity and hurt foreign investment as the country tries to rebuild its economy.

Earlier this week the government announced it would receive $1.5 billion in new loans from the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) and expects to collect a further $2.5 billion this year from land sales to Egyptians living abroad.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian initially told reporters Egypt would be receiving a $3 billion World Bank loan over the coming three years. The government later clarified in a statement that negotiations over the loan were ongoing.

Economists say that easing the currency crisis will largely hinge on bringing back tourism, a pillar of the economy yet to recover since the 2011 uprising, and lowering the country's energy import bill, which drains about $700 million to $1 billion of hard currency every month.

Egypt has tried to reduce government spending by slashing energy subsidies, and the latest World Bank loan, if secured, may help finance Egypt's state budget, Dimian said.

"The government is aware of the economic conditions which we're passing through, and there is a deficit in the budget and we have to handle it gradually," Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in separate remarks at the conference.

The government is looking to decrease the budget deficit by 1.5 percent per year while increasing the growth rate by 1.5 percent annually, Ismail added.

Egypt's economy grew by 4.1 percent during the previous fiscal year, a rate analysts say is too low to dent the country's unemployment rate, which stood at 12.7 percent in the second quarter of 2015 according to country's statistics agency.

The country's currency crisis is also exacerbated by what many economists consider to be an overvalued pound, the maintenance of which has cost the country billions in currency reserves since the 2011 uprising.

Foreign currency reserves, which stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 uprising, were $16.335 billion at the end of September despite billions of dollars in Gulf Arab aid since mid-2013.

The crippling hard currency shortage and the strength of the pound have also helped push Egypt's non-petroleum exports down 19.3 percent in the first nine months of 2015 compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Janet Lawrence/Hugh Lawson)