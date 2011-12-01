CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's foreign reserves will plunge to $15 billion by the end of January and the budget deficit will climb further, which could prompt a review of gasoline and other subsidies, a top Egyptian army financial official said on Thursday.

"By end of January of next year foreign reserves will go down to $15 billion dollars," Mahmoud Nasr, a senior military financial official, said at a briefing on the economy. The central bank put reserves at $22 billion at the end of October, a level economists have said already offered limited firepower to cope with a looming currency crisis.

"Only $10 billion dollars will be available," Nasr said, adding that $5 billion was already committed in payments to foreign investors or other obligations.