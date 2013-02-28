CAIRO Feb 28 Egypt hopes to conclude a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $4.8 billion loan by the end of April, the investment minister said on Thursday.

"We have hope, God willing, that we can, by the end of April complete the loan," Osama Saleh, the investment minister, told journalists. Earlier, the state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported that the government would formally invite an IMF team on Thursday to reopen talks on a deal.