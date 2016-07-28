By Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, July 28
CAIRO, July 28 The prospect of a $12 billion IMF
loan has boosted the mood in Egyptian business circles but it
will not translate into foreign investment or inflows until
Cairo implements tough reforms and resolves its currency crisis.
Egypt said late on Tuesday it was seeking $4 billion a year
over three years from the International Monetary Fund to help
plug a funding gap. The government hopes to finalise the deal in
August.
Egyptian stocks have surged on hopes a deal would revive
confidence and allow Egypt to remove restrictions on access to
hard currency that have hit manufacturing and trade and made it
hard for foreign firms to repatriate profit.
Executives at international companies operating in Egypt
said IMF funding could buy Egypt breathing space to make painful
reforms, but foreign investment would not come until the hard
currency shortage was resolved.
"The times now are the most difficult businesses have faced
in terms of access to dollars ... It doesn't matter if you make
$1 billion in profit if you cannot get it out of the country you
will not invest," said an executive at one multinational.
"The IMF talks give a light at the end of the tunnel. The
future is positive, Egypt is a country of 90 million and it will
get through this, but this will be an extremely rough ride."
Egypt has faced a dollar shortage since the 2011 uprising
ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule but scared off tourists and
foreign investors, both key sources of hard currency.
The turmoil forced the central bank to ration dollars.
Foreign reserves slid from $36 billion before the revolt to
$17.5 billion in June as Egypt defended a currency buffeted by
uncertainty and faced a widening budget deficit.
The government expects to receive a first tranche of at
least $2 billion within two months of an IMF deal. It also plans
to issue $2-$3 billion in eurobonds in September or October.
In addition to some $4.5 billion pledged by Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates this year and $3 billion due from the
World Bank over three years, the funding could buy Egypt time to
implement plans to float state-owned firms.
A deal could also tide the government over until it lures
back tourists to the Red Sea after last year's plane bombing
caused Russia and Britain to suspend flights.
At the same time, the government must implement existing
reform plans that will likely form the basis of the IMF deal.
Those reforms include cutting subsidies, trimming a bloated
civil service and introducing a value added tax (VAT).
Once those steps are taken, economists say devaluing the
pound to a more realistic and sustainable rate could boost
exports and eventually unlock foreign investments. But the path
is fraught with risk.
"Reform of the FX regime will be the big test. $4 billion is
a big sum, but will cover just a third of the current account
shortfall," Simon Williams, chief economist for Central and
Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at HSBC, said.
"A deal is a very positive first step, but after the losses
and policy failings of the past five years, don't underestimate
what a difficult path lies ahead."
SEALING THE DEAL
Economists say the detail with which Egyptian officials have
spoken suggest a deal is in its final stages. But talks over a
far smaller package have faltered in the past.
"Egypt must be assured that it has the support of the big
five in the IMF, including the United States and Britain ...
this is politics," said Fakhry Elfiky, an Egyptian economist and
former IMF official. "Egypt needs this loan. If we are rejected,
it would be a collapse."
Economists say reforms will exacerbate double-digit
inflation in a country where tens of millions rely on
state-subsidised bread.
Civil service reforms have already been passed. A first
round of subsidy cuts has been implemented. A VAT bill is in its
final stages but faces resistance in parliament.
The risks are highlighted by the World Bank package Egypt
agreed in December, also on the basis of its existing reform
plan. The cash has yet to be disbursed as the World Bank waits
for parliament to approve outstanding reforms.
Business people also point to a trail of missed
opportunities that have damaged credibility in recent years.
When general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took
power in 2013, he ended an experiment in Muslim Brotherhood rule
that saw Egyptians suffer petrol shortages and blackouts.
Gulf Arab countries opposed to the Brotherhood showered
Sisi's Egypt with tens of billions of dollars. Dozens of
preliminary investment deals were signed at a 2015 international
conference that was meant to restore confidence.
But reforms, like investments, have been slow to materialise
and the Gulf aid was wasted, economists say.
"Last year they got lots of money from the Gulf and what did
they do? Nothing. Plus the pound depreciation: they don't seem
to have solutions for that and the cash shortage is the most
worrying thing for business," said an executive from another
multinational.
"With the IMF, reform will be a must ... I hope so because
otherwise even big businesses like ours would reach a point
where cannot do business," the executive said. "It is a total
crisis now."
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Tom Heneghan)