CAIRO Aug 11 The International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with
Egypt for a $12 billion three-year funding facility to support a
government reform programme aimed at cutting the funding gap and
improving the currency market.
The deal is subject to approval by the IMF executive
committee which is expected to consider Egypt's request in the
coming weeks, the IMF said in a statement.
It said Egypt's reform programme aimed to improve foreign
exchange markets and reduce the budget deficit as well as
accelerating growth. The central bank will focus on boosting its
foreign reserves and bringing inflation down to single digits.
The IMF said moving to a flexible exchange rate regime would
strengthen Egypt's competitiveness, boost exports and attract
foreign direct investment. It called on Egypt's bilateral
partners to step forward and support the country.
