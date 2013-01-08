CAIRO Jan 8 Egypt expects a visit from an
International Monetary Fund technical committee in two to three
weeks, the presidential spokesman said on Tuesday, after a visit
to Cairo by a senior IMF official.
"Negotiations with the IMF team will resume from where they
stopped," Yasser Ali, spokesman for President Mohamed Mursi,
said. Asked when the committee would visit, he said to expect it
in "two to three weeks".
Egypt concluded an initial agreement with the IMF on a $4.8
billion loan in November but last month postponed conclusion of
the deal because of political unrest set off by Mursi's attempt
to fast-track a new constitution. IMF Middle East and Central
Asia Director Masood Ahmed met Mursi in Cairo on Monday.