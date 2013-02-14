CAIRO Feb 14 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said on Thursday he expected an International Monetary Fund team to visit this month for talks on a loan agreement seen as vital to supporting the country's economy.

Asked when the IMF mission would return to resume talks on the $4.8 billion loan, Kandil said: "Within this month, God willing." Egypt concluded an initial agreement for the loan in November but in December postponed final ratification because of political unrest.