By Yasmine Saleh and Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Aug 22 Egypt has requested a $4.8 billion
loan from the International Monetary Fund and hopes for a deal
by the end of year, officials said during a visit on Wednesday
by IMF chief Christine Lagarde to discuss helping the ailing
economy.
Egypt said last week it would discuss a bigger-than-expected
loan from the fund, whose support could help to stave off a
balance of payments crisis and rebuild confidence among
investors who fled during 18 months of political turmoil.
Egypt's military-appointed interim government had been
negotiating a $3.2 billion package before it handed power to
President Mohamed Mursi on June 30. The deal was not finalised.
"We have officially requested a $4.8 billion loan from the
IMF," presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told Reuters as Lagarde
met the president. An IMF official confirmed the request.
During earlier talks, army officials had voiced concerns
about extending Egypt's foreign debt under their watch, while
the IMF insisted any accord receive "broad political support".
Mursi's group, the Muslim Brotherhood, at the time declined
to support any deal, saying the government had not shared enough
information on how the money would be used. The Brotherhood at
that point had nearly half the seats in parliament.
Lagarde's visit signals a fresh determination on both sides
to seal a long-awaited accord after Mursi, who appointed his
first government last month.
She said the IMF would look at fiscal, monetary and
structural issues, promising that the IMF would be a partner in
"an Egyptian journey" of economic reform.
BROAD POLITICAL SUPPORT
Asked if the IMF wanted any loan accord to be approved by an
elected parliament, Lagarde indicated that an elected president
might alone satisfy the condition of broad political support.
"It's going to take a bit of time and we feel that we have
perfectly competent authorities to negotiate with," she said at
a joint news conference with Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham
Kandil. She added that talks would continue on Thursday and an
IMF team would make further visits to Egypt.
Kandil said he expected the IMF loan would be for five years
with a grace period of 39 months and interest rate of 1.1
percent, but said details were still being discussed.
"God willing there will be an agreement on a map for work
extending to November or the beginning of December during which
the loan will be signed with the IMF," he said.
During 18 tumultuous months since the overthrow of
autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak, successive Egyptian governments
negotiated with the IMF to secure emergency funding. An army
council took charge after Mubarak fell on Feb. 11, 2011.
Foreign investors have largely avoided Egypt since the
uprising, waiting for the political situation to stabilise and
for the government to get its finances under control.
"The visit of Christine Lagarde to Egypt today is perhaps
the clearest signal yet that the country is close to signing a
deal with the IMF," Said Hirsh, an economist with Capital
Economics, wrote in a note on Wednesday.
"If this materialises before the end of the year ... it
would mark a turning point for Egypt's economy - and should pave
the way for a period of decent growth over the next five years
or so," he wrote.
RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS
Egypt's fiscal and balance of payments problems have
worsened. The exodus of foreign investors have left local banks
shouldering much of the lending to the state.
The government in the 12 months to end-June also borrowed
nearly $12 billion, or about 4.5 percent of GDP, directly from
the central bank, an unusual measure indicating it was running
out of options to finance its budget deficit.
Since last year's popular uprising against Mubarak, Egypt
also spent well over half its foreign reserves to support its
currency, allowing the pound to weaken only by about 5 percent
despite a sharp drop in tourism and foreign investment, two of
Egypt's main sources of foreign exchange.
Egypt as of the end of July had reserves of $14.4 billion,
of which only about half were in liquid cash or negotiable
securities, economists say.
Many investors believe the currency is overvalued and have
been reluctant to return partly because they fear a sharp
currency devaluation could wipe out any returns.
An IMF deal would help Egypt to add credibility to economic
reforms needed to restore investor confidence.
These include reducing subsidies on energy, which accounted
for about 22 percent of all government spending in the fiscal
year to June. The government is also expected to introduce a
value-added tax in the next few months.
Based on government figures, the 2012/13 budget deficit will
represent 7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from
8.2 percent a year earlier. But most economists forecast lower
GDP growth than the government's estimate of 4-4.5 percent.
Aid promised by foreign donors last year was largely absent
until June, when Saudi Arabia transferred $1.5 billion as direct
budget support, approved $430 million in project aid and pledged
a $750 million credit line to import oil products.
Qatar also promised $2 billion in support this month.