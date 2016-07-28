BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt expects to receive at least $2 billion within two months of agreeing a three-year $12 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kojak said on Thursday.
Egypt announed on Tuesday it was in the final stages of negotiations with the IMF for $4 billion a year over three years and also expects to issue eurobonds worth $2 billion to $3 billion in September or October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: