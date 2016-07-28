(Adds quotes, background)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt expects to receive at least
$2 billion within two months of agreeing a three-year $12
billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, a
senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Egypt announced late on Tuesday it was seeking $4 billion a
year over three years from the IMF to help plug a funding gap
and restore market stability. The government hopes to finalise
the deal when an IMF team begins a two-week visit to Cairo on
July 30.
The Egyptian economy has struggled since the 2011 uprising
ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule and ushered in a period of
turmoil that scared off foreign investors and tourists - both
significant earners of hard currency.
At a news conference on Thursday, deputy finance minister
for monetary policy Ahmed Kojak said that each tranche of the
IMF loan would have to repaid within five years, which will
include a three-and-a-quarter year grace period.
"If an agreement happens with the IMF we will receive the
first tranche within two months, with a minimum $2 billion."
Egypt has already said it expects to secure the IMF lending
programme at interest rates as low as 1 or 1.5 percent.
The country is also planning to issue $2 billion to $3
billion in international bonds in September or October.
Kojak said Egypt would next week begin seeking out
international institutions to arrange that eurobond issue.
He said the proposed IMF deal was only part of Egypt's
programme to turn around an economy.
Egypt is also expecting the African Development Bank to
approve in September the release of the second tranche of a $1.5
billion three-year loan programme signed in December, Kojak
said. Egypt has already received the first $500 million tranche.
Finance ministry spokesman Ayman al-Kaffas said the release
of the next tranche hinged on Egypt implementing eight reforms
including in the energy, power, trade and industry sectors.
He said measures related to reforming the administration of
public funds had already been completed by the finance ministry.
"There is a meeting of the board of directors (of the AfDB)
in September... Hopefully we will get the approval and receive
the second tranche," Kaffas said.
Egypt plans to introduce a long-awaited fuel smart card
system in the 2016-17 fiscal year which began this month, Kojak
said. The cards are part of a wider effort to reform a subsidy
programme that eats up a large chunk of public spending in a
country with a budget deficit of 9.8 percent.
When the IMF talks were announced, the finance minister said
the government had decided to turn to the international lender
after facing years of rising deficits and a funding gap.
Egypt has obligations worth between $7 billion and $8
billion that it plans to repay this fiscal year, Kojak said.
The country's monetary policy committee are due to meet on
Thursday for a decision on key interest rates.
Nine out of 13 respondents in a Reuters poll conducted
before the IMF announcement expect the central bank to hold
rates. But several economists have since said that an IMF deal
significantly increases the likelihood that the central bank
will embark on a series of rate hikes this year.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Mark Heinrich)