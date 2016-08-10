UPDATE 2-Trump strife sends euro zone bonds yields tumbling
CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's annual core inflation fell to 12.31 percent in July from 12.37 percent in June, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Core inflation, which strips out the price of volatile items such as fruit and vegetables, had been rising since March.
