CAIRO Dec 8 Egypt's annualised core inflation jumped to 20.73 percent in November from 15.72 percent in October, the central bank said on Thursday.

The jump comes after the central bank ditched its peg of 8.8 Egyptian pounds to the dollar on Nov. 3, floating the currency and allowing it to roughly halve in value. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing Giles Elgood)