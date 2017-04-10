CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's core inflation fell to 32.25 percent year on year in March from 33.1 percent in February, the central bank said in a statement on Monday, the first decrease in core inflation since before it floated its currency in November.

Annual urban consumer price inflation rose in March to 30.9 percent from 30.2 percent in February, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Louise Ireland)