FOREX-Dollar holds steady as low U.S. yields offset solid data
* Early stock weakness stoke safe haven demand for yen * Norwegian crown rises after Norges Bank removes easing bias * Kiwi jumps after RBNZ sees positive prospects for growth * Banxico raises interest rates to 7 pct, boosts Mexican peso (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 22 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Thursday as low U.S. bond yields offset in-line data on domestic jobless claims and home