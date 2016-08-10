CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation was 14 percent in July, unchanged on the previous month, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Egypt's urban consumer price inflation figure had been rising since April, when it entered double-digit territory propelled by a currency devaluation and the lead up to the fasting month of Ramadan, when food prices tend to temporarily spike. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Ola Noureldin)