BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
CAIRO, April 26 Egypt's inflation is expected to reach 21.6 percent by the end of the financial year to June, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said at a conference on Wednesday.
Egypt's annual inflation rate soared for five consecutive months to reach 30.9 percent in March after the central bank floated the pound currency on Nov. 3 (Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: