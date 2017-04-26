CAIRO, April 26 Egypt's inflation is expected to reach 21.6 percent by the end of the financial year to June, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said at a conference on Wednesday.

Egypt's annual inflation rate soared for five consecutive months to reach 30.9 percent in March after the central bank floated the pound currency on Nov. 3 (Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)