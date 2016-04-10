CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased slightly to 9 percent in March from 9.1 percent in February, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

It was the third consecutive decrease after the country raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December, citing inflationary pressure.

In November, the government said it would control prices of certain essential goods. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)