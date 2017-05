CAIRO Oct 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 14.1 percent in September from 15.5 percent in August, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.

Egypt's urban consumer price inflation had jumped in August, raising concerns about an upward trend in prices.

The central bank kept key interest rates unchanged at its last monetary policy meeting on Sept. 22, citing transitory cost-push factors affecting inflation. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)