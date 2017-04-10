CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose in March to 30.9 percent from 30.2 percent in February, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Monday.

Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim Coghill)