BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
CAIRO, June 8 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation fell in May to 29.7 percent from 31.5 percent in April, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Thursday.
Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by David Clarke)
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035