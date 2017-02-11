Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose in January to 28.1 percent from 23.3 percent in December, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Saturday.
Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov.3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.