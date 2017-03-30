* Some 70 million Egyptians receive subsidised food
* Subsidies may be increased to ease impact of reforms
* Minister sees inflation easing by Dec after big leap
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's government is
considering raising food subsidies provided to millions of
people every month by 29 percent to help ease the impact of
rising prices on poorer families, two sources at the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
Around 70 million of the country's 92 million population are
beneficiaries of a subsidy card programme that entitles them to
21 pounds ($1.16) worth of goods every month, in addition to
five loaves of bread per person per day.
"We are considering increasing the level of support through
the subsidy card in the 2017/18 budget to 27 pounds to alleviate
the impact of the economic reform programme on low-income
people," a senior ministry official who declined to be named
told Reuters.
Another source said the ministry was also considering an
exceptional 10 percent increase in salaries for government
employees to partly offset recent price rises.
A surge in inflation to a 30-year high since Egypt dropped
the pound's peg to the dollar in November has driven up living
costs in the import-dependent country, with food and drinks
prices rising over 40 percent in the year to February.
Details released on Wednesday after the draft budget was
approved by the cabinet showed food subsidy spending was set at
62.585 billion pounds in the coming financial year, up from
49.544 billion expected for 2016-17.
Supply Minister Ali Moselhy had earlier this week put
proposed food subsidy spending for next year even higher, at 86
billion pounds.
But he said on Thursday the budget did not include any
increase in the monthly card subsidies. "Until now, there is no
increase in the level of support via the cards," he said.
Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy declined to comment on the
issue: "All things are being considered ... I don't want to go
into them now," he said.
BUDGET CHALLENGES
Garhy told a conference in Cairo the government was trying
to stick to an economic reform plan which has unlocked billions
of dollars in loans from the International Monetary Fund and
other lenders, while at the same time protecting people from the
worst impact of the price rises.
"The budget has presented great difficulties and challenges,
between implementing the economic reforms on one hand and
retaining the social protection plan on the other," Garhy said.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it disbursed $500
million to Egypt on Thursday, the second of three expected
tranches aimed at helping to revive the economy. The loan will
support projects including social housing, youth employment and
sanitation work.
The government's proposed 2017-18 budget will increase
expenditure in local currency terms by nearly 20 percent to
1.188 trillion Egyptian pounds ($65.35 billion).
It targets GDP growth of 4.6 percent, with an expected
deficit of 9.1 percent, compared to 10.5-10.7 percent in the
current year.
Garhy said he predicted inflation, which rose to its highest
level in more than three decades last month, would start easing
by November or December.
Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told the same
conference that he expected to see inflation fall to an average
of 15.2 percent during the 2017-18 financial year. Annual urban
consumer price inflation hit 30.2 percent last month.
($1 = 18.1800 Egyptian pounds)
