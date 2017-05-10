(Adds comments, context, core inflation)
By Eric Knecht and Asma Alsharif
CAIRO May 10 Egypt's inflation rose to a
three-decade high in April, piling pressure on the government to
keep a lid on prices as it embarks on politically sensitive
economic reforms likely to push them higher.
Import-dependent Egypt has been hit by soaring inflation
since it floated its currency in November, allowing it to
roughly halve in value. The float marked the opening salvo in a
three-year, $12 billion International Monetary Fund reform
programme that includes tax hikes and subsidy cuts.
Annual urban inflation rose in April to 31.5 percent from
30.9 percent in March, the official statistics agency, CAPMAS,
said. That was the highest since June 30, 1986, when it reached
35.1 percent, according to Reuters data.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food,
decreased marginally to 32.06 percent in April from 32.25
percent in March.
Rising prices present a challenge for President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi and his government, which have pledged to push ahead
with sensitive austerity measures like fuel and electricity
price hikes.
Food prices have spiked, rising by 43.6 percent year-on-year
in April ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when demand peaks
because of heavy consumption following dawn-to-dusk fasting.
On Tuesday the government allocated 1 billion Egyptian
pounds ($55 million) in subsidies to ease Ramadan food
purchases.
"Everything is so expensive. We can't afford to eat. I don't
know what to buy," said Baheega Mostafa, a housewife shopping
for food. "I voted for Sisi. Unfortunately. I regret it very
much."
Though month-on-month inflation has eased in recent months,
suggesting the worst of the price rises has passed, yearly
inflation above 30 percent has confounded expectations and sown
uncertainty into Egypt's economic reforms, analysts said.
"The higher inflation comes contrary to what the ministry of
finance, the prime minister and the IMF was expecting -- that
inflation should cool down so they would be ready for some kind
of subsidy cuts starting in July," said Allen Sandeep, head of
research at Naeem Brokerage in Cairo.
An IMF delegation is in Cairo to review Egypt's progress
with the reforms, a condition for disbursing a second instalment
of the loan programme, expected in June.
The fund said this month that lowering inflation is key to
keeping the country's economic reforms on track, but how Egypt
can rein in prices remains uncertain.
The IMF has suggested that raising central bank rates could
help bring down inflation, but analysts say lending activity has
already slowed since Egypt hiked rates 300 basis points after
the float, and further tightening could sap economic activity.
The central bank's monetary policy committee is due to meet
on May 21 to discuss interest rates.
($1 = 18.1200 Egyptian pounds)
