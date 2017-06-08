(Adds core inflation)
By Arwa Gaballa
CAIRO, June 8 Inflation in Egypt eased in May
for the first time since the country let its currency float free
last year, but remained just a tad below 30 percent, a number
that is unlikely to ease pressure on the government of President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Sisi, who took office in 2014 after ousting the former
Muslim Brotherhood administration, is facing an uphill struggle
to revive the economy, control prices and create jobs.
In November, Egypt abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds
per dollar, which led to both the pound halving in value and to
inflation shooting up. It was at a year-on-year high of 30.5
percent in April.
The official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Thursday this
had eased, with annual urban inflation falling to 29.7 percent
in May.
Over the same period, core inflation eased to 30.57 percent
year on year in May from 32.06 percent in April, the central
bank said.
The bank has been trying to keep the pound stronger and
inflation lower. It raised key interest rates by 300 basis
points when the peg was droppe, helping it to clinch a $12
billion International Monetary Fund programme.
Last month, the central bank raised key rates by another 200
basis points, a decision aimed at dealing with inflation as well
as demand-side pressures. It came after the IMF said action on
those two factors was vital to keeping Egypt's economic reforms
on track.
Economists, businessmen and bankers, however, say inflation
in Egypt -- where only 10 percent of the population have bank
accounts -- is due to rising raw materials costs and a hike in
rates will not produce the desired effect.
So May's fall, while suggesting the huge spike may be over,
is not necessarily a signal of longer-term improvement.
"This slight dip doesn't mean Egypt has passed the
inflationary pressure caused by November’s currency float. The
Egyptian pound would have to strengthen and production would
need to increase for inflation to see a real decline," said Ehab
al-Dessouki, a Cairo economist.
"The slight dip also shows that last month's rise in
interest rates wasn’t as effective as anticipated."
Another economist said the latest figures show inflation is
stabilising, but warned of upward pressure to come.
"I think we have passed the inflationary pressures driven by
the float, but there are new reforms coming up that may take
inflation higher," said Hany Farahat of CI Capital.
The three-year IMF loan deal is tied to sweeping economic
reforms including subsidy cuts.
The IMF last month backed Egypt's plan to end fuel subsidies
within three years but said the timing of any price hike was up
to the government.
"As for petroleum subsidy cuts, they are inevitable ... then
we expect inflation will revert to the upside for sure," Farahat
added.
The figures coincided with boosts to foreign investment in
domestic debt and an announcement that the government is pushing
ahead with regulations to implement a new law designed to
encourage foreign investment.
