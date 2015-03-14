SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 British oil
company BP (BP.L) finalised on Saturday a $12 billion deal with
Egypt to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55
million barrels of condensates in the West Nile Delta.
The supply deal, signed at an international investment
conference in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, will help Egypt as it
tackles its worst energy crisis in decades.
Rising energy consumption and decreasing production have
turned it from a net energy exporter to a net importer in the
last few years and caused persistent blackouts.
BP has said that production from the project was expected to
reach up to 1.2 billion cubic feet a day, equivalent to about 25
percent of Egypt's current gas production.
BP said it had about 65 percent equity in the project
partnership. Production is expected to start in 2017.
(Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by William Hardy)