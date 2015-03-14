(Adds details)
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 Oil company BP
has signed an agreement to invest $12 billion in Egypt
that will produce 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, a joint
statement from the company and the government said on Saturday.
The deal, finalised at an international investment
conference in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, will help Egypt as it
tackles its worst energy crisis in decades.
The agreement will include a West Nile Delta project,
exploration and resource appraisal activities, East Nile Delta
operations and operations in the Gulf of Suez.
Rising energy consumption and decreasing production have
turned Egypt from a net energy exporter to a net importer in the
last few years and caused persistent blackouts.
