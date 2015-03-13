BRIEF-SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
* U.S. SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
CAIRO, March 13 General Electric is investing $200 million in a manufacturing and training facility in Egypt's Suez City, the company said at an investment conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
It said in a statement that the investment would focus on power generation, renewables, water, oil and gas, aviation and rail transport.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)
* U.S. SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results