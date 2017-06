CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's investment ministry has submitted the draft of investment law executive regulations to the cabinet, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nasr also said Egypt has received $6.8 billion in foreign direct investment in the first four months until May, and expects more than $10 billion in the next fiscal year starting in July. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Patrick Markey)