By Michael Georgy and Stephen Kalin

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was so confident after Egypt signed billions of dollars of deals at an investment summit that he publicly joked on Sunday about haggling with the world's top chief executives. Yet the real challenge has only just begun.

"To Egyptian and international partners, if you really want to contribute to developing this country, you must work night and day and, as for the cost, please give us a break," he said in his closing speech at the Sharm El-Sheikh resort, to applause and laughter.

Corporate giants such as General Electric, Siemens and BP signed major deals, Gulf Arab allies pledged $12.5 billion and top Western officials provided political support for the man who ousted Egypt's first freely elected president. Egypt's prime minister said deals worth a total of $36 billion were signed at the summit.

Sisi is riding a wave of nationalism, with Egyptians betting he can deliver stability and economic growth with a series of mega-projects such as an expanded Suez Canal.

During his speech, he was flanked by young Egyptians taking "selfies" with the former army chief.

At times Sisi had to ask his supporters to stop cheering so he could speak. Many foreign businessmen and bankers attending were impressed.

"What I can gather from this is the momentum behind this president is extraordinary," said Alex Thursby, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Bank.

But difficult times still lie ahead in a country where more than half the population live below the poverty line.

Egypt's economy is only just starting to recover from political upheaval triggered by the 2011 uprising that ended the 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak and will require a lot more than populism to prosper.

"Egypt needs at least $200-$300 to (develop) ... I know Egypt and its problems," Sisi said.

With the high-profile, glitzy three-day summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt aimed to send a clear message that it is serious about reforming the economy and creating big opportunities for investors.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

A celebratory mood dominated the conference, with one of its highlights a party hosted by billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris and a famous Lebanese pop singer.

Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai and frequent militant attacks across the country.

Sawiris, one of Egypt's top businessmen, said he was prepared to invest $500 million in the most populous Arab country.

But he said it was high time for the government to fire inefficient members of the bureaucracy - about 7 million civil servants who eat up 25 percent of the budget.

"Bureaucracy and corruption are married. You end bureaucracy, you kill corruption," he told Reuters in an interview.

Sherif El-Helw, managing director of Akanar Partners, an Egyptian investment firm that advised the government on investment strategies, said an original list of 120 proposals had been whittled down to 22 for the economic summit.

He questioned the wisdom of mega-projects such as the Suez Canal at the heart of Sisi's agenda.

"I think smaller projects, a realistic project that can be completed in short periods of time, these are what the economy needs today," he said.

One of the most ambitious projects is a new administrative capital with a price tag of $45 billion located east of Cairo. It is scheduled to be built in five to seven years. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Raissa Kasolowsky)