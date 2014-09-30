* Investors want to see more reforms, IMF loan deal
* Sisi hails Suez Canal expansion as flagship project
* Risks remain from inflation, currency, power cuts
By Stephen Kalin
CAIRO, Sept 30 In his first 100 days in office,
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has made a fast start on
economic reform: slashing costly fuel subsidies, raising taxes
and devising infrastructure projects to secure long-term
revenues and ease unemployment.
Those are moves that have long been sought by foreign
investors. But winning their full confidence will require
pushing ahead with further politically-sensitive reforms and
sealing an elusive deal with the International Monetary Fund.
A loan from the global lender would serve as a badly-needed
stamp of approval for a country battered by political turmoil
since a popular uprising ended 30 years of rule by autocrat
Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
For decades, Mubarak mostly avoided politically-risky
reforms that might anger a population reliant on subsidised food
and fuel. His Islamist successor Mohamed Mursi also showed
little sign of progress during a tumultuous year in power.
Investors hope that Sisi, a former army chief who overthrew
Mursi, cracked down harshly on his followers and won the
election to succeed him, will have the authority to enact
measures that his predecessors could not.
"We don't want politicking, we don't want drama. We want a
leader who is going to implement an investment regime for Egypt
focused on the longer term," said Bryan Carter, lead portfolio
manager for emerging debt at Acadian Asset Management in Boston.
Raising fuel prices and taxes may ease the burden on the
cash-strapped state, which faces a crippling budget deficit
around 11 percent of economic output and double digit
unemployment.
But Sisi's ultimate challenge is luring back foreign
investors who remain wary of Egypt's artificially strong
currency, rising inflation, stifling bureaucracy and electricity
shortages.
"The solution to Egypt's longer term economic problems will
not come from any sort of austerity internally or restructuring
of the fiscal budget. It's got to come from the catalysation of
investments," said Carter.
Egypt has been consulting with the IMF about implementing a
value-added tax (VAT), which the government predicts would
generate more than $4 billion in revenues.
Investors are eager to see the VAT pushed through without
opposition or unrest, though officials have not given a
time-line for its implementation.
Egypt resumed regular consultations with the IMF this month
for the first time since March 2010 - a necessary step before
securing a loan package. Cairo had postponed the talks with the
global financial body following Mubarak's overthrow in
2011.
SUEZ FLAGSHIP PROJECT
Cairo is pinning its hopes on an international investment
and aid conference scheduled for February in the Red Sea resort
town of Sharm al-Sheikh. It hopes foreign governments, private
investors and international donor organisations will make hefty
pledges there.
Investment Minister Ashraf Salman told Reuters in an
interview this month he was aiming for $10 billion in foreign
investment in the current fiscal year and hopes Egypt will
attract $18 billion a year by 2018, highly ambitious targets.
Foreign direct investment was about $8 billion annually
before the 2011 uprising and reached only $4.1 billion in the
fiscal year that ended in June.
Sisi's flagship project is the expansion of Egypt's Suez
Canal, a strategic global shipping lane which brings in about $5
billion of revenue and foreign reserves each year.
He hopes that figure will more than double with the new
venture and has set an ambitious one-year target for completing
the initial phase.
The former army chief appears also to be banking on the
canal's symbolism and geopolitical importance to raise his
public stature.
Egypt nationalised the canal in 1956, prompting shareholders
Britain and France to invade along with Israel. The crisis ended
after Egypt sank 40 ships and the United States, Soviet Union
and United Nations intervened forcing the invaders to withdraw.
Egyptians flocked to banks this month to buy $8.5 billion
worth of Suez Canal investment certificates, which the
government held up as a public vote of confidence in the
economy.
Some foreign investors are not as enthusiastic as Egyptians,
who have been longing for an economic recovery and political
stability.
"We do not have a lot of details. There are still some
question marks because it is a big project," said Remy Marcel,
co-fund manager for the Middle East and North Africa at asset
management company Amundi.
"It is too early to really figure out what would be the
consequences of this project. On paper it looks very positive;
it would help to create some jobs and increase revenues."
NO QUICK FIXES
Sisi seems to have space for further manoeuvre. So far, cuts
to fuel subsidies have not triggered unrest as was feared, even
though they have driven up prices across the board.
But the breathing room may not last if the president remains
committed to fiscal discipline as promised. That would require
him to make further bold moves such as pushing ahead with more
subsidy cuts and introducing the VAT.
"There are no quick fixes, including the removal of
subsidies, which most foreign investors wrongly seem to believe
can be achieved without social unrest," said Daniel Broby, chief
executive of Gemfonds, a UK-based investment boutique.
Egypt's currency, another critical factor for foreign
investors, has been stable in the official market since June,
but the persistence of the black market and constraints on
dollar outflows are keeping investors cautious.
Expectations of a significant currency depreciation
following parliamentary elections slated for the end of the year
have delayed some investors' return to the market and also
caused the hoarding of dollars, keeping the black market alive.
Egypt's main index has gained 18.6 percent since
Sisi's election and now stands well above its level before the
2011 uprising. That signifies a vote of confidence by domestic
investors, but official data does not show a substantial
increase in foreign investors returning to the bourse.
A Cairo-based fixed-income trader said investors have not
yet returned to the government bond market either.
"We haven't heard of foreigners buying government debt in
the past two months or so," he said.
REALISTIC PROSPECTS
Egyptian ministers appointed by Sisi to oversee the economy
seem far more realistic about prospects than officials who
served under Mubarak and often painted a rosy picture.
Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian told Reuters this month
the government was aiming to boost economic growth to 5-6
percent within three years and halve the budget deficit in seven
years, while acknowledging challenges ahead.
"There's been nothing earth shattering. But it's the
relentless march toward progress and the realisation of this
(reform) framework that matters, and that's exactly what we want
to see," said Carter of Acadian.
Sisi has come under strong criticism from human rights
groups since last year when, as army chief, he overthrew Mursi
following mass protests and then mounted a ruthless crackdown on
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.
Security forces killed hundreds of Brotherhood supporters in
the streets and arrested thousands of Islamists. Secular
activists have also been jailed for violating a law which places
severe restrictions on protests.
But most Egyptians crave stability and Sisi has delivered,
stifling political turmoil and promising to defeat the
Sinai-based militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, which has
killed hundreds of members of the Egyptian security forces.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Editing by Michael Georgy and Peter Graff)